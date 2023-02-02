The Standard
Warrnambool, south-west records mostly fine weather for the month of January

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
Warrnambool residents and holiday makers enjoyed a mostly fine January. There were six days where temperatures topped 30C and 20 days of temperatures in the 20s. Picture by Anthony Brady

After a wet end to 2022, Warrnambool recorded just a handful of rainy days in January, with the summer tourist destination turning on mainly fine weather for its visitors.

