After a wet end to 2022, Warrnambool recorded just a handful of rainy days in January, with the summer tourist destination turning on mainly fine weather for its visitors.
The city recorded 25mm of rain for the month of January, which was half of the total rainfall recorded in December and almost a quarter of Warrnambool's November rainfall.
The two wettest days were January 18 when 13.8mm of rain was recorded and January 29 when more than 10mm fell, forcing an early end to racing on night two at the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The city had two days of 0.4mm of rain with residents and holiday makers enjoying 27 days of zero rainfall.
The mercury topped 30C on six days across the month, including January 17 which was the hottest day, reaching a top of 38.5C. There were 20 days of temperatures in the 20s.
The two days following were the coldest of the month with a high of 18C on January 18 and 17.6C on January 19.
The mean high for Warrnambool for Januray was 24.3C and the mean low was 12.2C.
Interestingly, the city's top temperature for the month was the same as the previous year with Warrnambool also recording a high of 38.5C in January 2022.
For the same month in 2022, the Warrnambool recorded a maximum temperature of 30C or above on 12 days of the month. There were 17 days of temperatures in the 20s.
The city recorded more rain last January when 34mm fell and the lowest daily temperature was 18.4C.
Warrnambool's mean top temperature in January 2022 was 27.5C, while the mean low was 14.6C.
January 2023 saw similar temperatures across the south-west with Mortlake reaching a monthly high of 37.3C and a low of 17.3C, with a total rainfall of 12mm.
Meanwhile, Port Fairy reached a top of 38C and a low of 18.2, recording 22.8mm of rain. Hamilton had a high of 37.2C and a low of 16.5C, with a monthly rainfall of 16.4mm.
As of 6pm Thursday, Warrnambool had recorded 8.4mm of rain since 9am. Earlier forecasts predicted up to 20mm of rain with gusty winds and showers on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Looking ahead, on Friday Warrnambool is expecting a top of just 17 degrees with up to 25mm of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
Saturday is expected to reach a top of 19 degrees with a shower or two and a 25 per cent chance of 2mm of rain.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.