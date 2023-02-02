Decisions on hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in projects off Port Campbell have stalled, with new federal government rules putting a handbrake on companies as a gas shortage looms.
The uncertain climate for gas companies could put south-west jobs and the flow-on investment to community groups at risk.
Cooper Energy has flagged that decisions on future projects were up in the air after the federal government pushed through legislation at short notice in late December.
The government's current emergency $12 per gigajoule gas price cap will remain in place until December, while submissions on the structure of new legislation to govern the gas market close next week.
A draft code is then expected to be released.
A Cooper Energy spokesperson said upstream gas supply was tight in eastern Australia, and new supply was needed very quickly, particularly in south-east Australia.
"The view of Cooper Energy and others is the most logical new gas supply is that which is well located with regards to where the gas is needed," the spokesperson said.
Offshore gas in places such as the Otway and Gippsland basins were ideally placed in this regard, the spokesperson said.
Cooper Energy has new supply opportunities in both the Otway and Gippsland basins and a new gas supply agreement in place with AGL to underpin its Otway projects called OP3D.
The OP3D project involves the development of the Annie field, Athena Gas Plant works plus two to three new low-risk exploration wells.
The spokesperson said new upstream development decisions and offshore exploration involved hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Before committing investment into new projects of this magnitude, an investor needs comfort and certainty on the fiscal and regulatory terms," the spokesperson said.
"Therefore, it is prudent and appropriate that we review the OP3D decision and timing when the code and associated arrangements are known.
"Until then the investment decisions are stalled.
"The very nature of gas production includes a need to replenish supply - a lack of new supply reduces the life of local operations and jobs and diminishes the opportunity for organisations to support local community organisations."
Beach Energy chief executive Morne Engelbrecht said the company was forging ahead with its offshore Otway developments, but the company was navigating a challenging period.
"We are preparing to connect four offshore Otway basin wells which remain on target to deliver first gas by mid-2023, subject to regulatory approvals," he said.
"Once this work is complete, it will allow for up to 100 terajoules per day of additional gas supply to be made available for the East Coast market."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.