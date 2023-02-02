The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Gas companies raise concerns over future investment in projects off Port Campbell

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is uncertainty in the gas industry over the federal government's plans.

Decisions on hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in projects off Port Campbell have stalled, with new federal government rules putting a handbrake on companies as a gas shortage looms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.