The Standard
Home/News/Local News

CASA, council look at possible helicopter breach in Port Campbell

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A helicopter that landed in Port Campbell on Boxing Day is still being investigated.

An investigation into whether a helicopter that landed in the middle of Port Campbell on Boxing Day breached any rules is continuing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.