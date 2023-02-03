An investigation into whether a helicopter that landed in the middle of Port Campbell on Boxing Day breached any rules is continuing.
A new local law to stop helicopters landing in the town has been flagged if it is found there were no rules broken.
A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the landing was referred to CASA by Victoria Police and was being reviewed in relation to civil aviation safety regulations.
The CASA spokesperson said the helicopter operator may also have required permission to land from the local council or landowner.
But Corangamite Shire Council was still looking into whether there were any infringements applicable under local law.
Port Campbell police were stunned when the private helicopter from Melbourne landed "right in the centre of town" on Boxing Day.
The police spokesman said the four-seater helicopter had been carrying passengers from Melbourne and landed on a grassed area near the backpackers accommodation opposite the tourist information centre.
"Police responded thinking it was an emergency to find the pilot and crew had stopped for coffee and lunch," the police spokesman said.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the police had contacted the council's emergency coordinator on Boxing Day to see if there was a reason as to why the helicopter was there, but the council was unaware the aircraft would be landing in the town.
Cr Gstrein said the council was investigating whether or not there were any local laws that had been breached or whether or not it could take any action.
"I guess the message is we're certainly not encouraging people to land helicopters in public places, particularly at busy times of the year when there's kids on bikes and in their bathers and you've got helicopters landing and blowing up dust and dirt and stones and things," she said.
"It's not ideal.
"We certainly would not be supportive of that practice continuing."
Cr Gstrein said the council might need to introduce a law that says "you cannot land your helicopter in a built-up area".
"Within a few kilometres either side of Port Campbell there is a helicopter site and there is an airport," she said.
"It's just not necessary to be landing in a busy seaside town on Boxing Day.
"It's very bizarre."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.