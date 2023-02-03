The Standard
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Businesses rejoice as $107 million spent in bumper summer for Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A full calendar of events, including the annual summer carnival, played a part in drawing thousands of visitors to Warrnambool across the peak tourist period. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Warrnambool is settling into the wake of its tourism boom with indications the city swelled with a near-record number of visitors willing to spend big over the peak summer period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.