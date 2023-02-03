Warrnambool's Craig Bramley believes his recent gold medal performance at the Victorian Country Championships is laying the groundwork for his first tilt at the Boston Marathon in April.
Bramley, 54, was one of five gold medallists among Athletics South West Turbines' squad at the Geelong-based championships. Marengo's Teyvia Williams - a nationally ranked cross country athlete - clinched two golds in the under 18 girls 1500m and 3000m and silver in the 800m, while Camperdown's Ruby Darcy won gold in the under 18 girls high jump, silver in long jump and bronze in the triple jump.
Warrnambool's Ben Mutton, who recently joined the Turbines, won gold in the men's 40+ javelin and silver in the shot put, while Timboon's Joy Morden finished first in the women's 40+ 2000m steeplechase.
Bramley, in his third country championships appearance, won a maiden gold medal in the men's 50+ 3000m steeple after claiming silver in his more preferred 3000m and 10km races.
"I use it (championships) as a prelude to my marathon training over the summer," he said.
Bramley, who overcame an abductor strain last year, said he felt good about his preparations for the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 17. He said he had worked with a running coach on his bio-mechanics to "learn how to run again".
"That really helped the injury and I'm as good as gold now," he said.
Bramley, an engineering manager at Fonterra, released a long-held dream in 2019 when his qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a relief to "finally" be heading to the United States.
"I qualified three years ago and every year you've got to re-qualify," he said. "This year, it all looks like a go-ahead. I've qualified and got my acceptance letter."
Bramley said he would be running every day in the lead up to Boston, as well as competing in the Port Fairy half-marathon later this month. A sub-three hour attempt at Boston is Bramley's goal, with his personal best sitting at two hours and 54 minutes.
Meanwhile, Morden, who competes in the steeplechase, revealed it was a tough but ultimately rewarding gold medal-winning race at the country championships.
Morden, 42, has followed in the footsteps of her three children, Emily, Rachel and Robert by competing with the Turbines.
Her interest in steeple mirrors her eldest daughter Emily, who represented Australia at the under 20 world athletics championships in steeple in 2022 and is on a college scholarship in the United States.
Morden, who also ran a season best time in the 400m, said she enjoyed the "extra challenge" of having to clear obstacles when running around the track.
She said she would now look at competing in the Kangaroobie Klassic - an adventure race including a swim, cycle, kayak and run - in Princeton in March while continuing to represent the Turbines in the Athletics Victoria Shield League. She said she enjoyed the atmosphere of competing with the Turbines.
"It's been good this year, we've had a couple other over-40 ladies (join)," she said. "It feels like a team. You know if you go running past you're going to get cheered for."
Other podium finishes for the Turbines included two silvers (long jump, triple jump) and a bronze (100m) for Ken Bruce in the men's 60+ category, while Chloe Mutton won silver in the girls under 18 high jump, while Rachel Morden and Jeff Collins won bronze in the women's under 20 1500m and boy's under 18 javelin respectively.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.