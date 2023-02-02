Man accused of repeatedly punching 73-year-old man to head

A Corangamite Shire man accused of repeatedly punching his 73-year-old father to the head has been remanded in custody.
The 36-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he made a self-represented bail application.
The court heard the man lived at the same address as his father but in a different property.
On January 31 the victim became aware his son was damaging items inside his house and contacted police.
When the accused man found out Triple-0 had been called, he attended his father's house in an agitated state.
He threatened to assault the alleged victim and then left.
Detective Senior Constable Tammy Barry, of the Warrnambool police family violence investigation unit, told the court the man returned shortly after and smashed his way into the property.
She said a door was damaged.
Once inside, the alleged victim was found seated in a chair in the lounge, the detective said.
She alleged the man approached his father and punched him several times to the head.
The complainant suffered a cut to his forehead and bruising to his right eye.
Detective Senior Constable Barry said the father was unable to defend himself.
She said the complainant told police his son's behaviour was "getting worse" and he feared for the safety of his wife.
The court heard the alleged offender had a violent criminal history.
He is also charged with assault and driving-related offences and is set to appear in court for those matters in February.
The man urged the court to release him on bail, stating he needed to get his anger issues "sorted out".
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man had "very extensive" priors and was an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
He refused bail and the man was remanded in custody until February 10.
The accused man's partner then stormed out of court, slamming a door on her way out.
She was immediately called back into the courtroom and asked to apologise or risk being remanded in custody, charged with contempt of court.
The woman apologised.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
