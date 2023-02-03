The Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic is a race close to Jamie Drew's heart and this year he joins elite company as a recipient of the event's highest honour.
Drew, a two-time winner of the Warrny (1999 and 2002) raised in Terang, born in Warrnambool, is the 2023 legend of the race, joining Joel Pearson, Peter 'Bulldog' Besanko, Tim Decker and Jim Dart as those with legendary status.
The 49-year-old, who was the last Warrnambool cyclist to win their home race and the first since Michael Lynch in 1986, was honoured to receive the accolade.
"It's a race that I grew up with," he said.
"I grew up in Terang and before I had anything to do with cycling we'd always go down and watch the race come through and being from the area it was something that I knew about.
"Then when I got a bit older and got into cycling and started doing the race it was something that I always wanted to do well in.
"It's great to have that acknowledgement from the committee."
During his professional career, Drew raced for six teams and won international stage races at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (1995) and the Giro delle Due Province Marciana (1998).
Aside from his two Warrny triumphs from seven attempts, he is a two-time champion of the Grafton to Inverell Classic (1997 and 1999) and clinched victory in the road race at the Australian national championships in 2000.
He also finished runner-up in the 2003 Warrny, falling just short of going back-to-back.
Drew said it was extra special to triumph in the race on two occasions, as a rider from the south-west.
"My former coach from the Victorian Institute of Sport he said to me once 'you might win a world title but if you don't win a Warrnambool you'll be disappointed'," he said.
"For me that's true.
"It was the only race for the year that I wouldn't sleep the night before because I was so nervous before it."
The former professional cyclist, now residing in Sydney, remembers the Warrny as a gruelling trek but admitted knowing the course so well was an advantage.
He has fond memories of riding through his hometown of Terang and Camperdown - where he started cycling.
"It was always nice to race through those towns, especially in such a big event," he said.
"You mention cycling in Australia and pretty much everyone's heard of the Melbourne to Warrnambool."
Drew said his breakthrough win in the 1999 edition stands out as his favourite victory in the famous race.
"I'd ridden a few Warrnambools before that and I'd been in the top-ten but to actually get the win that year was pretty special," he said.
"I think it took years off my life. It absolutely drained me."
The Sydneysider, who works in IT for the ABC, will present the Warrny winners on the podium on Saturday and will speak at the legends of cycling dinner that night.
Although he doesn't cycle to the level he used to, Drew still likes to keep active on the bike and plans to keep doing so as long as he can.
He was quick to dash any suggestions he would make a return to the race he is synonymous with.
"I toyed with the idea a couple of years ago but I'm never going to get back to the form I had," he said.
"That (The Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap) is maybe something I'll think about doing.
"I'm sort of half fit at the moment, I'm actually doing A Big Ride at the end of February, from Melbourne to Warrnambool.
"So that was a bit of a motivation to do a bit of extra training, to get used to sitting on the bike again."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.