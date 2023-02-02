Saturday pennant still has two weeks of regular season play and the race for finals is hotting up.
Losses in division one last week to third and fourth-placed City Gold and Port Fairy have narrowed the gap for those just outside the four. City Gold's run home is Dunkeld away and Warrnambool Gold at home while Port Fairy face contenders Koroit away and Mortlake at home. The best placed challenger may well be Dennington with its last two rounds against bottom-team Lawn Tennis and second-last Terang.
Division two finals may well be settled with a 15-point gap between fourth placed Warrnambool Green and fifth-placed Timboon.
The finals race in division three is still wide open. Dennington Aces, with three wins and a bye in their last four rounds, have come from 10th on the ladder to grab fourth spot. They meet City Maroon at City on Saturday, with Maroon needing to win to stay in contention. The other contender is Port Fairy who also travel to City to play City Black.
Division four has only one side assured of finals in top-side Dunkeld. The next seven sides have a chance with wins this round vital.
Midweek pennant reaches the final round of the regular season on Tuesday, with equations for those in contention now clear.
In division one, City Diamonds and Timboon play each other in the last game, with both assured of finals. The Diamonds are guaranteed a top two position, while a Timboon loss could see the reigning premier slip to third. Port Fairy need only to win to stay in the top four and could get to second spot. Lawn Tennis (fourth) and Koroit (fifth) are equal on points so their last round matches are critical, with fourth spot possibly decided by rink wins or shots up.
City Rubies and Warrnambool Blue are guaranteed top two positions in division three. With only a nine-point gap between third placed Timboon and sixth placed Port Fairy, four teams remain in contention for the final two places in finals. The only certainty is a Timboon win guarantees a spot and a two-rink overall win by Koroit would see the latter remain in.
In division three, City Emeralds and City Zircon will finish in the top two of the ladder. Third place will be taken by the winner of City Opals and Port Fairy clash, while the defeated will be vulnerable to Warrnambool Green who need a win against bottom-side Lawn Tennis Gold. Rink wins in both games could be decisive.
City Topaz and Port Fairy Blue will occupy division four's top two spots. Third and fourth is wide open with only one point separating Koroit (52), Timboon and Terang (both 51). Terang travels to Koroit, with the winner guaranteed finals. Timboon must upset top-side City Topaz for certain progress, however a rink win by Timboon may be enough, depending on the Koroit-Terang result.
The semi-finals of the WCBR novice singles will begin at 10am at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 5.
The women's semi finalists are Apollo Bay's Jodie Bertrand against Warrnambool's Maureen Anderton and Cobden's Janet Ovens opposing Dennington's Sue Creed. The men's semi finalist are Dennington's Alan Arnold against Warrnambool's Jaques Jansen van Vuuren and Simpson's David Costin against Dunkeld's Chris Burrell.
The first of West Coast Region's championship finals will be played next weekend - February 5 - at Colac Bowling Club. Start time is 9am for a 9.15am roll up.
Draws are as followed:
Men's Singles: Jason Armstrong (CPA Winchelsea) v Scott Boschen (WDPA Koroit); Bye: Mick Swan (FWPA Heywood).
Women's Singles (may be deferred depending on novice results): Jodie Bertrand (CPA Apollo Bay) v Maureen Drennan (WDPA City Memorial); Bye: Cheryl Trotman (FWPA Balmoral).
Women's Fours: Leanne Fitzgerald, Vicki Brebner, Maria van Someren, Sue Kerr (CPA composite) v Heather Burgess, Leonie Buchanan, Coral Barbary, Dianne Huppartz (FWPA composite); Bye: Pauline Burleigh, Julie Dosser, Kate Lloyd, Moira Cooknell (WDPA City Memorial).
Men's Fours: Ron Cameron, Matthew Brewer, Ken Rundle, Barry Atchison (CPA Camperdown) versus Bob Bowden, Barry Jennings, Ross Woodhouse, John Barker (FWPA Portland); Bye: Simon Cullinane, Chris Fleming, Terry Millar, Paul Bentham (WDPA Port Fairy).
Colac Bowling Club will have light snacks available but it would be preferred if orders are in before lunchtime.
On another note, with two clashes in the pairs and mixed pairs events the following week - February 12 - the mixed pairs event will now be played on the reserve day of Sunday, February 26. Venue is still to be decided.
Meanwhile, semi finalists of the novice singles championships to be progressed at City Memorial this coming Sunday.
On a general note, and with midweek and weekend pennant rounds drawing to a close, delegates of clubs in the WDPA are reminded of the end of season review meeting to be held at City Memorial Bowls Club on Monday, February 6 from 7pm.
All clubs in the playing area are reminded to have submitted their recommendations in regard to changes they would like to see made to competitions in the 2023/24 season.
In most cases the recommendations desired by the majority of clubs have been circulated to all respective delegates by the Playing Area secretary in advance of the meeting.
Across the clubs, City Memorial's 2023 Corporate Cup, run over six weeks, kicks off on Wednesday from 6pm.
There are only a very few team vacancies left, so interested individuals or groups are encouraged to contact the club as soon as possible.
