In division one, City Diamonds and Timboon play each other in the last game, with both assured of finals. The Diamonds are guaranteed a top two position, while a Timboon loss could see the reigning premier slip to third. Port Fairy need only to win to stay in the top four and could get to second spot. Lawn Tennis (fourth) and Koroit (fifth) are equal on points so their last round matches are critical, with fourth spot possibly decided by rink wins or shots up.