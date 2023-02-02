Historic buildings and mature trees galore Advertising Feature

Keayang Maar Vineyard Cellar Door, which is located between Terang and Timboon, offers refreshing whites in summer months to rich reds for warmth in winter. Picture Visit Victoria.

Terang's claim to fame is the beauty of its wide streets lined with historic buildings and impressive avenues of mature trees.



Take a High Street stroll through the English Oaks, planted in the 1890s, past the Thomson Street Cottonwood Poplars, planted in 1900 and the Princes Highway Plane Trees, planted in the 1910s.



To enjoy the town's early settler past, a Heritage Trail leads visitors around many of the towns historic points of interest, including the old Post Office and Terang church.

For a natural history lesson, visit the extinct Mt Noorat Volcano Walk, which is five kilometres south of Terang.



Mt Noorat is one of Australia's best-preserved dry craters, which descends 150m from its peak.



The walk to the mountains peak is 800m return, offering commanding views of surrounding volcanic lands.

WINERIES

Tucked away at Dixie, between Terang and Timboon, is Keayang Maar Vineyard.



The name Keayang comes from the language of the Yarro-Waech people, the traditional owners of the land and refers to an eel or freshwater fish found in the surrounding waterways.

Enjoy an afternoon sampling the delicious cool climate wines from vines planted on a sloping volcanic crater.



The first vines were planted in 2005 by the Wurlod family and the vineyard has continued to expand since.



Previously home to two generations of milk production, the land is rich with free-draining soils and a mixture of sandstone and clay which produces such outstanding, cool-climate red and white varieties.

From Wednesday to Sunday settle back at the modern Cellar Door for a tasting of the refreshing whites and warming, rich reds served with a wood-fired Italian pizza.

Keayang Maar Vineyard is also a member of the 12 Apostles Food Artisans.



HOTELS

Set on the main street in Terang, the Wheatsheaf Hotel first opened its doors in 1862.



The new hotel was built in 1893 and has been substantially renovated since.



It currently sits amongst a row of adjoining shops that were added in 1900.

The hotel offers lunch and dinner seven days a week.



Enjoy a hearty meal in the main dining area, in front of an open fireplace in the colder months.



The beer garden and balcony are perfect for enjoying a meal or a drink when the air warms up.

The Wheatsheaf Hotel also offers accommodation. Eight separate rooms with shared bathrooms, kitchenette and lounge/television room.

GOLF COURSES

The Terang Golf Club is an 18 hole Par 72 and has a gently undulating (front 9), then flat (back 9).



It is an all-season course with tree lined and watered couch grass fairways, grass greens and six bunkers.



There are many native trees and birds. Enjoy a leisurely round.

