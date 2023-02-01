Port Fairy has welcomed two new stores which opened within weeks of each other, bringing new product offerings to the town.
Arun Dell Home and Style has launched and features Hamptons and French Provincial-inspired homewares, jewellery, body and bath products, giftware and furniture.
Owner Lisa Arundell opened the Port Fairy store on January 6, relocating from Hamilton where it had operated for the past 18 months.
The Warrnambool resident said Port Fairy was the perfect fit for the business.
"I felt the Warrnambool market was pretty well covered so Port Fairy was just a fabulous option for me," Mrs Arundell said. "When the store became available it was a big yes."
Mrs Arundell said she sourced brands and products that Port Fairy hadn't seen before and the store had a strong customer focus.
She opened during the busy summer tourist season and said there was a "dynamic atmosphere" within the town which "has a real summer holiday vibe about it".
"Over the last few weeks people that are holidaying here are happy to pop in and buy themselves something special as a treat or memento of their holiday in Port Fairy," she said.
"It's been lovely to meet so many people, tourists and locals alike. The feedback's been really positive."
The Paper Store Port Fairy owner and graphic designer Sue Bruce finally realised a long-held dream when she opened in Sackville Street.
"I've always wanted my own little stationery store and I put the feelers out for a store three years ago but there was nothing available," she said. "I mentioned it to the people who own this building and she rang me up in December and said 'Sue the space is vacant'."
The Paper Store Port Fairy sells writing sets, leather journals, wrapping paper, wall prints and letterpress cards. It also stocks writing pads and cards featuring Port Fairy artists.
One of Ms Bruce's requirements is that all of her stock must be designed and printed in Australia.
"It's boutique stationery," she said. "It's brands that I like."
Ms Bruce said it was also a shopfront for her graphic design business Azeus Print which she began in 2009 and has been running from home, after more than two decades working in the printing industry. "It's grown," she said. "I have a lot of customers who re-order so I'll still be doing that."
Now living in Port Fairy, the former "Warrnambool born and bred" resident joined the Moyneyana Festival committee eight years ago, helping with the event's graphic design and loves the town and its close-knit community.
