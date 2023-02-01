The Standard
Town welcomes new traders Arun Dell Home and Style and The Paper Store Port Fairy

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30am
The Paper Store Port Fairy owner Sue Bruce in the shop which opened on Saturday. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Arun Dell Home and Style owner Lisa Arundell in the new homewares store in Bank Street in Port Fairy.

Port Fairy has welcomed two new stores which opened within weeks of each other, bringing new product offerings to the town.

