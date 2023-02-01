Playgroups have traditionally been the domain of mums and bubs, but a Warrnambool City Council trial aimed at dads was so successful it has become permanent.
And it is not just dads and their kids that are bonding during the sessions, it has provided an opportunity for dads to form friendships - especially for those that are fairly new to Warrnambool.
Parent and child practitioner Sonatane Tuakalau said when he moved from New Zealand to Warrnambool last year and took up a job with the council, he noticed a lack of playgroups aimed at dads and father figures.
"I thought it might be a good idea to have a dads' playgroup that they could come along with like-minded people and socialise with people in the community that they wouldn't normally meet, and experience other dads' parenting," Mr Tuakalau said.
He said while you still didn't see that many dads staying home with their children in Warrnambool, things were starting to change.
"It is starting to become a very common thing for dads to raise their children, stay at home or take turns with different children," he said.
While the group is mainly play based, Mr Tuakalau said if the dads wanted help with anything such as fitting car seats the session could be themed around that.
A trial dads' playground ran last term, but has now become a permanent fixture on the calendar. Chris Campbell has been attending the playgroup since it started with daughter Niamh.
Mr Campbell said when his son was born, his partner was able take time away from work. "But when Niamh came along, we were lucky enough that I could step away from work and have a bit of a change of career," he said.
He is now studying a diploma of community service. "In a couple of years' time I might be doing something like this, fingers crossed," he said of the play group.
Mr Campbell is originally from Ireland and moved to Warrnambool about five years ago and said the group had not only benefited his daughter but he too had made new friends.
"The dads' playgroup is really worthwhile," he said.
"I've made a couple of mates through it.
"My partner works from home and I study, so Niamh was not at daycare and it was a great way to get her out and interacting with other kids.
"She's a little bit reluctant to leave us alone because she was not at daycare. Coming here has been great."
The playgroup runs Tuesdays between 10am and noon at the Lane Pavilion on the corner of Lava and Hyland streets.
The playgroup is an inclusive group for all male caregivers to learn, play and socialise with other children and parents in a safe and nurturing environment.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
