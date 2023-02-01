A pallet-load of paint that "should have gone to Hammonds" instead ended up all over a busy CBD road after an accident at a Warrnambool roundabout on Wednesday.
Warrnambool City Council crews were called in to clean up the mess after the some of the white paint was splashed all over the road.
Fortunately it was water based paint and could be washed away.
The accident happened around midday when the pallets fell off a forklift carrying the load of paint to Hammonds paint shop on the corner of Lava Street.
The pallets became unbalanced balance and toppled after the vehicle in front of it stopped to give way at the intersection, a police spokesman said.
One or two of the paint tins fell on the car in front, leaving behind a dent.
No one was injured and no charges are expected to be laid.
Police blocked part of Fairy Street while the paint was being cleaned up and the pallets of paint were removed from the side of the road.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
