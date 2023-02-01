The Standard
Paint spills on busy Warrnambool road after accident

Katrina Lovell
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:32pm
Police blocked part of Fairy Street while the paint was cleaned up.

A pallet-load of paint that "should have gone to Hammonds" instead ended up all over a busy CBD road after an accident at a Warrnambool roundabout on Wednesday.

