Recidivist offender 'fearing police persecution' is laughable: prosecutor

A prosecutor says the submission a Warrnambool motorist evaded police because of a "well-founded fear of persecution" is laughable.
Jesse James, 30, appeared in Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday where he appealed the severity of a six-month jail sentence.
The man was sentenced in the city's magistrates court in late 2022 after pleading guilty to driving offences, including dangerous driving while being pursued by police.
James, who was unlicensed and riding an unregistered motorcycle, evaded police on multiple occasions.
In one incident he'd been released on bail just nine days earlier.
In another he was nabbed at 100km/h in a 60km/h suburban street.
Lawyer Nikhil Sood said James' offending occurred in the context of a fear of police persecution.
He said in 2017 his client received "quite a hefty sentence", leading to a minor panic attack and him being restrained and handcuffed by police.
The lawyer alleged the man was assaulted during the incident.
He said there were other times James was arrested and "man-handled", and that his client was in the process of making complaints to the police integrity unit.
Mr Sood said the offending must be seen "in light of a man who is extremely hypervigilant".
He said James had a "real suspicion" police had something against him, although there was no evidence of that.
James has 30 pages of criminal history.
Prosecutor Richard Perrie said the submission James had a "well-founded fear of persecution" was "laughable".
"The offending here has occurred not because of some perceived victimisation of police but because (James) continued to commit offences - some of them literally in the face of the police," he said.
Mr Perrie said the offending was brazen and aggravated by the man's one-gram-a-day methamphetamine habit, which was admitted in a psychological report.
The court heard the report showed James suffered a traumatic childhood and had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance-abuse disorder.
Judge Gregory Lyon said he accepted the report wasn't available to the magistrate at the time of sentencing.
He imposed a "slight" moderation of sentence, ordering James to serve five months' jail rather than six.
The offender has already served 74 days in custody on remand.
