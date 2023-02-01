The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool motorist appeals jail sentence in County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recidivist offender 'fearing police persecution' is laughable: prosecutor

A prosecutor says the submission a Warrnambool motorist evaded police because of a "well-founded fear of persecution" is laughable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.