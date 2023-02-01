The Standard
Police have requested if anyone sees the Mazda CX7 to immediately call triple zero

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
A black Mazda CX7 wagon was stolen from a Bromfield Street address in Warranmbool early Wednesday. This is a file image.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an aggravated burglary and theft of a black Mazda CX7 wagon early Wednesday morning.

