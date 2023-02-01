Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an aggravated burglary and theft of a black Mazda CX7 wagon early Wednesday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the offender was believed to have entered the home in Bromfield Street, in Warrnambool's central north, through an unlocked rear door.
He said that between 1am and 6.30am the offender took a set of keys off a hook in the home and then drove off in the black Mazda wagon - which has registration plate number 1RN-4WS.
The vehicle is valued at about $6000.
"The family heard nothing, were asleep at the time and were surprised to find the wagon gone when they got up," he said.
"Currently we have no suspects and are canvassing neighbours and residents living nearby for CCTV footage.
"We are requesting if anyone sees the vehicle to immediately call triple zero (000).
"The owner has put out a message of social media website Facebook asking for people to be on the lookout for the car."
There have been four vehicles stolen in Warrnambool during the past couple of weeks.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson requested that residents lock their homes and vehicles and secure their keys.
