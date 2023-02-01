As a leader on and off the field and one of the men instrumental in building the foundations of the Southern Titans Cricket Club, James Cole is seeing first-hand the exciting future at the club.
The Titans - a result of a merger between Killarney and East Warrnambool in 2021-22 - are forging forward and establishing their identity within the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association as a new club.
Cole, a long-time leader of Killarney, told The Standard after an arduous process through the merger the club had emerged into a thriving place both on and off the field and one which presented talented cricketers with plenty of opportunities moving forward.
"Last year was pretty tough with everything that sort of had to go on in a very short amount of time. Especially since we only came together as a merged club halfway through last year," he said.
"We had around six months to get everything going but this year everything has sort of just flowed into it. We're far more stable, it's not a merged club, it's just a club. It's the Southern Titans now.
"There's no point looking back. For whatever reason East and Killarney had to make this move so you've got to keep moving forward as the Southern Titans.
"That's the club message basically."
He said despite holding many key roles at the club, including division two captain and president, he was enjoying his time in the Warrnambool competition and believed the playing group was in good shape.
On-field, Cole is also leading the way with bat in hand, having scored 343 runs at 49 with three half-centuries, second in the division overall.
"I've got plenty of help both on and off field. It's definitely not a one-man show. There's plenty of people who put their hand up and do stuff off the field," he said.
"On the field, we've all played for a long-time, we're not a young-young side, so we're not rolling around with a heap of kids like some other clubs.
"Our division three has got a lot of kids but our twos, we're all adults and have played for a long time."
The Titans take on Koroit in division two on Saturday in what looms as a vital clash for both clubs.
The Saints sit second on the table while Cole's hungry group trail slightly behind in fourth and are ready to pounce.
"We're going alright and we're trying not to look too far ahead. This week especially is a big game against Koroit," he said.
"They've been there or thereabouts for a number of years now. Not being super familiar with Warrnambool, they seem to always be up there.
"They're pushing to go into division one, so to challenge ourselves against them will be good."
Sports reporter with The Standard
