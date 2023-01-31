The Standard
A Ford Falcon XR6 was stolen from a home in Clonmel Court, off Connemara Road in north Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:27am
Man arrested in early morning police raid, assisting with inquiries

A Warrnambool man aged about 20 is currently assisting police with inquiries about a stolen car after a warrant was executed on Wednesday morning.

