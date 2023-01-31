Man arrested in early morning police raid, assisting with inquiries

A Warrnambool man aged about 20 is currently assisting police with inquiries about a stolen car after a warrant was executed on Wednesday morning.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man had been arrested and was being interviewed at the Warrnambool police station after the raid early Wednesday morning.
On Saturday, January 18, a party was held at an address in Clonmel Court, off Connemara Road, in north Warrnambool.
At about midnight people started leaving and it was realised by the residents that a car was missing.
Keys were taken from inside the home and a Ford Falcon XR6 was stolen.
The car received minor damage after being driven and was recovered a couple of days later.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.