Discover the fascinating stories hidden underground at Camperdown Cemetery

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 11:39am
Camperdown Cemetery Trust secretary Colin Hayman and maintenance man Brian Smith with the plaque containing biographical and historical information. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

From a Constable instrumental in the capture of Australia's most infamous criminal to a man who designed the nation's most famous free-standing clocktower; reporter JESSICA GREENAN discusses the stories new-found interest at Camperdown Cemetery is helping to dig up. 

The site's visitor numbers have surged after the near 140-year-old grave of Wombeetch Puyuun, the "last" member of the Liwura Gundidj clan of the Djargurd Wurrung people to live on his ancestral land, was listed on the Victorian Heritage Register.

