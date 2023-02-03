The site's visitor numbers have surged after the near 140-year-old grave of Wombeetch Puyuun, the "last" member of the Liwura Gundidj clan of the Djargurd Wurrung people to live on his ancestral land, was listed on the Victorian Heritage Register.
Also listed was the adjacent Dawson family grave, the resting place of Wombeetch's companions James Dawson (1806-1900) and his daughter Isabella (1842 - 1929) who recorded the language, stories and customs of the Indigenous people of south-west Victoria.
Camperdown Cemetery Trust secretary Colin Hayman said he hoped the latest development would help to draw attention to the 150 years of history buried there.
"Since the two grave sites were heritage listed, we've definitely had more people come and visit," he said.
"Sometimes they come by the busloads. Those people are interested in history and research and have probably studied what's on the register of historical significance.
"The trust believes that having the listings plus multiple informative plaques on-site will draw peoples' attention to the historical significance of the whole cemetery.
"The oldest grave there is dated in the 1850s, so there's 150 years of history in the cemetery - in fact there's so much history that trust members who regularly go up and do maintenance on the graves are always finding out something new.
"People think Camperdown Cemetery is just a small little plot, but when they come here they realise it's bigger than people think.
"So what we're trying to do is encourage people to go to the plaques and look at the bios of the historical people buried there. All the references are available for where those people are, visitors can go to the gazebo next to the signs which have the little dots on it and the grave numbers."
Camperdown & District Historical Society's Bob Lambell said each person "had an interesting story to tell", including Port Fairy-born James Murdock Arthur.
Mr Lambell explained Constable Arthur joined the police force in 1878 and was stationed in the state's north-east where he encountered the nation's most notorious bushranger.
"Constable Arthur was a key figure in the siege at Glenrowan in 1880," he said.
"The Kelly gang was holed up in the Glenrowan hotel, and unbeknown to the troop, were being surrounded including Constable Arthur.
"Ned Kelly was coming up behind them. Constable Arthur was the first to see him - in the early morning light, he looked about nine feet tall because Ned was dressed in his armour, which they hadn't seen before.
"Constable Arthur warned him that if he didn't stop, he'd shoot. Ned just gave a grunt and Arthur actually shot him three times. It hit his armour and made him stagger, but didn't bring him down.
"Ned then fired two shots at Arthur, but had an injured hand so couldn't raise his arm. The bullets just hit the dirt.
"Not long after that, one of the troopers shot Ned in the leg and brought him down.
"So constable Arthur had quite a pivotal role in capturing Ned Kelly."
After the encounter, the Constable was stationed as the sole mounted trooper at Cobden from 1886 and was posted to Camperdown as the Senior Constable in charge from 1902 until he retired. He died in 1924.
Buried four rows away from constable Arthur is Michael O'Connor McCabe.
"McCabe was a really interesting guy too," Mr Lambell said.
"He was born in 1866 and joined his father as an apprentice stonemason at the age of 15, working on the new Princes Bridge in Melbourne before becoming interested in architecture.
"He studied at night school for three years before returning to Camperdown where he started his own practice in 1891. He did a lot of big commissions, his most famous commission was the 1896 memorial clocktower - the most famous free-standing clock tower in Australia."
Mr Lambell said other McCabe works included the walls of 'Talindert', hotels, churches, public buildings and homes throughout the district.
He said Mr McCabe often worked for Manifold brothers John (1812-1877) and Peter (1817-1885), who Mr Lambell said were the "first European settlers to arrive in the Camperdown district" in 1838. Both are also buried in the cemetery.
"The Manifolds were huge benefactors to the town - the two brothers owned 100,000 acres of land including all of Camperdown," he said.
"They gave a lot of money to the town. In the 1800s it couldn't attract a doctor, so they donated to help with that. They also donated Mt Leura to the shire."
The brothers also helped to fund the construction of St Paul's Church.
Another notable figure buried in the cemetery is doctor Daniel Curdie, who arrived in the country shortly after the Manifold brothers set foot in the western district.
Dr Curdie settled 19 kilometres south of present-day Camperdown at a homestead he named 'Tandarook'. The Curdies River nearby was subsequently named after him.
In 1845 Dr Curdie ventured down the river to its mouth and named the area Peterborough after his friend Peter Reid of Richmond.
Mr Lambell explained Dr Curdie often went on long journeys on horseback through the bush, combining pastoral pursuits with the practice of medicine. Like the Dawson family, Mr Lambell said he was a "friend and carer" of First Nations people in the area.
He was also active in community affairs and was a founding member of the Hampden and Heytesbury District Roads Board, the first president of the Shire of Hampden and a founder of the Camperdown Presbyterian Church.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
