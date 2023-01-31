Man charged with handling stolen tools remanded in custody

A 47-year-old Portland man has been remanded in custody until February 7 charged with handling stolen expensive power tools.
Brett Warren appeared in the Portland Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
He has been charged with handling stolen goods, possessing both cannabis and methamphetamine and also breaching bail.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.