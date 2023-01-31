The Standard
A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody until February 7

By Andrew Thomson
February 1 2023 - 9:35am
Man charged with handling stolen tools remanded in custody

A 47-year-old Portland man has been remanded in custody until February 7 charged with handling stolen expensive power tools.

