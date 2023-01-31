South-west drivers are being urged to take care on the roads after five serious collisions in nine days - including three fatalities.
On Tuesday a Warrnambool man in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Melbourne hospital after crashing into a tree off the Hamilton Highway, just west of Mortlake, about 11am.
A Warrnambool man in his 30s was driving a Kenworth truck carting cattle which was involved in a fatal collision between Coleraine and Casterton on Monday morning, in which a 47-year-old Hamilton man died.
Last Thursday morning a 24-year-old man from Moutajup died after a single-vehicle accident about 5.30am on Mill Road, east of Hamilton.
And on the afternoon of January 22 Panmure's Reg Dumesny, 65, died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road.
That followed a cattle truck rollover on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road on the same day which resulted in 29 Angus cows being euthanized.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said Tuesday's collision near Mortlake was a reminder for people to take regular rest breaks and take care on unfamiliar roads.
"Plan your trip ahead of time," Sergeant McRae said.
"People should make sure they get enough sleep if they're going on extended drives and drive to all weather and road conditions.
"We want everyone to be safe on the roads."
She said police were monitoring drivers for fatigue and distraction-related offences.
"We're patrolling at all hours and intercepting numerous vehicles and conducting roadblocks testing for alcohol and drugs," Sergeant McRae said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
