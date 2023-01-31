The Standard
A Warrnambool man in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Mortlake

Lillian Altman
AT
By Lillian Altman, and Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 9:07am
New Warrnambool police highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae after she was involved in a beach rescue at Warrnambool during 2013.

South-west drivers are being urged to take care on the roads after five serious collisions in nine days - including three fatalities.

