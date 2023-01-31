Despite the Bureau Of Meteorology tipping just a shower of two on Wednesday, at 7am it's pouring in Warrnambool with water racing down the gutters.
The forecast was for a medium chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon with winds south to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening.
There was just a 25 per cent chance of 2mm in Warrnambool.
Ararat is expecting a top of 20 degrees today, Warrnambool, Colac, Heywood and Port Fairy 19, Hamilton Casterton and Mortlake 18 and POrtland just 17 degrees.
There's also a marine wind gale warning in place for the west coast.
But, it is expected to get seriously wet on Thursday and Friday.
Tomorrow the bureau is tipping Warrnambool will have a top of 18 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of 10mm of rain and a 25 per cent chance of at least 15mm.
On Friday it will be more of the same - Warrnambool a top of 17 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of 15mm of rain and a 25 per cent chance of at least 25mm.
Saturday's top is expected to be 20 degrees with a shower or two and Sunday a cloudy 21 with a low chance of a shower.
