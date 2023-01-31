The Standard
The bureau is tipping a 25 per cent chance of at least 25mm of rain on Friday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 1 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:14am
It was wet and gloomy looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street just after 7am. There's more rain on the way in the next two days.

Despite the Bureau Of Meteorology tipping just a shower of two on Wednesday, at 7am it's pouring in Warrnambool with water racing down the gutters.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

