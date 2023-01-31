Man admits to selling drugs to teen girl he had sex with

A Colac man in his 20s has admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl and selling her drugs.
The now 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court this week to trafficking MDMA to a child and sexual penetration of a child under 16.
The man previously faced a trial in the same court in August last year but the jury was dismissed due to legal issues.
The trial was expected to be re-listed but the matter later resolved and the man pleaded guilty to the offences this week.
His barrister, John Lavery, told the court they were not ready to proceed with a plea as a psychiatric report was required.
The hearing was adjourned until March.
The man then successfully applied to remain on bail.
In granting the application, Judge Gregory Lyon said the offender had no criminal history and had been on bail since mid 2020 without incident.
The court previously heard the man and the 15-year-old victim conversed on social media app Snapchat on January 26, 2020, before meeting up at the East Warrnambool Kindergarten playground cubbyhouse.
It was there the man sold the victim drugs before they engaged in sexual activity.
