Colac man admits to selling drugs to teen girl he had sex with in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
A Colac man in his 20s has admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl and selling her drugs.

