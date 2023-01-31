Merrivale captain-coach Justin Lynch acknowledges his side has been "unsettled" this season but remains confident the Tigers can click into gear when it matters.
The Tigers are just a whisker outside the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one top-six, surviving a scare from Wesley Yambuk on a green deck to stay in touch with a host of clubs who could be vying for one finals position.
A potentially ladder-shaping clash with second-placed Nestles at Reid Oval awaits the Tigers, who will welcome back three key names in Marcus Bunney, Mark Jones and Luke Pearson, on Saturday.
Lynch said it was pleasing to get the trio back but acknowledged it hadn't been ideal with the amount of unavailability this season, making for difficulties in continuity and finding the right mix.
"We've had a lot of unavailability this year, we've had four or five out most weeks," he said. "It's been a tough year for a consistent line-up but the blokes that are coming in are getting a taste, playing their role but until we get a full side who knows.
"It's making it hard but I know other teams do too. It's good to get those three back this week, they're quality players."
The Tigers mentor said the positive was his eighth-placed group knew what it needed to do to from here on in and lamented some earlier season losses.
"We were disappointed as a group to drop the Mortlake game, it was 10 or 12 runs in it in the end so we really should have won that one," he said.
"We fell apart at the end, we lost four for not many, but it was a tough loss.
"(But) we've played everyone above us on the ladder now so as far as I'm concerned if we get it all together we can beat anyone on their day. We just need to find more consistency as a group.
"The batting order has been changed every week, we've been so unsettled. Hopefully we can find that consistency. I don't think we've won two on the trot all year."
