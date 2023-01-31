Judge warns appellant to make 'go' of community corrections order

A Warrnambool driver has had a month trimmed from his jail term on appeal after his seized Holden Commodore was searched by police who located methamphetamine worth $10,000.
Leigh James, 32, was jailed for 315 days after pleading guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during late October last year to charges, including drug trafficking and driving-related offences.
He appealed against the severity of the jail term, which was reduced by Judge Gregory Lyon to 285 days imprisonment, to still be followed by a 15-month community corrections order.
The magistrates court heard that between late 2021 and April 24 last year, James was sighted by police driving a green Holden Commodore station wagon despite not having a licence.
On two occasions he slowed down when ordered by police to stop but then drove away.
Then on June 22, James attended a Warrnambool property and demanded entry but the female occupant, who was known to him, refused.
He splashed petrol on the front bonnet of her vehicle and threatened to set it alight.
James then punched the woman's car in several places, breaking a rear tail light, and left the property.
He was arrested on June 25 and transported to the police station.
A female acquaintance attended the location and requested access to the car.
She was uncooperative with police, appeared suspicious and became upset about being watched.
The woman didn't take anything and the car was subsequently seized.
A search two days later located 16.5 grams of the drug ice, with a street value of $10,000, multiple sim cards, $11,395 in cash, two sets of digital scales and three GPS trackers.
During the appeal defence counsel Daniel McGlone said that while James' jail sentence was not completely out of the range it was harsh and he submitted it should be reduced by 45 days.
Judge Lyon heard that James' had served 220 days in custody, so will be now released in 65 days.
He said an Office Of Corrections report made it clear that James' had previously been involved in rehabilitation programs while still involve in "not inconsiderable trafficking" of drugs
"You don't have much going for you. You need to make a real go of the community corrections order," the judge warned James.
