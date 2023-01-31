Under the Auld Pump: Premiership memory

Where did your junior footy begin?
We were living at Woolsthorpe and there was no footy side there so I just went in to play footy with Koroit. My family always had links with Koroit as it was only down the road from Woolsthorpe. I played in the under 15s with Koroit before going up into the under 18s.
My first senior game was in the last game of the 1970 season. I can still remember we won six games in 1970. The senior side had some good young players but they needed time to develop and they did that under Les Cameron in 1971 when he took over as captain-coach. Les had fresh ideas and set up a real professional environment for the players and club.
I played four senior games during the home-and-away season but was not selected to play in the semi-final or preliminary final sides in the lead up to the 1971 grand final.
How did it turn out that you were selected to play in Koroit's grand final side as a 17-year-old against Port Fairy in 1971?
We'll go back a step here. The seniors needed to win the last two home-and away-games against Terang and Warrnambool to get into the finals which we did but I never played in them.
I never played in the semi-final win over Coragulac or in the preliminary final side that defeated Mortlake. Two of our keys players - John Anscombe and Greg Johnson - were injured in the lead up to the 1971 grand final. I'll never forget I was working in the shearing shed at St Arnaud on the Thursday.
There was no such thing as mobile phones and the next minute my dad Larry walked into the shearing shed. He said I better get home and go to footy training on the Thursday night. I jumped in the car and headed back to Koroit. Les Cameron came over to me at the end of training and said I would be in the grand final side. I had to pinch myself.
Can you remember much about that grand final win?
It's more than 50 years ago so a lot of things are a bit sketchy. Don't forget I was only 17 years old. There was an arch-rivalry between Koroit and Port Fairy - always has been and is still the same to this day. The game was played at the Friendly Societies' Park.
The ground was really heavy after overnight rain. We were seven points down at three-quarter-time before coming home over the top of Port Fairy to win by 20 points. Gerard Noonan booted seven goals for us and I was lucky enough to kick one goal. I took a mark in the goal square and Gerard Noonan screamed at me 'Barney just turn around and kick the goal'.
I'll never forget the feeling in the rooms after the game. It was incredible. There were fans everywhere. It was an amazing effort to win the flag as we were a very young side and we were the underdogs.
Des Keane was our oldest player at 28. Les Cameron had done an amazing job after the game, the players caught the bus out from Warrnambool and it stopped at the railway line near the old Murray Goulburn factory. We marched into town behind the Warrnambool Pipe Band like rock stars.
The players were ushered up onto a truck outside the old Mechanics Hall in High Street and presented to the fans. I've still got visions of the faces on the fans. They were crying because we achieved what many thought we would not. The spud diggers from Koroit had won their first Hampden league flag against the odds. There were huge celebrations for the next couple of weeks.
Peter, let's fast forward to 1972. Koroit missed the finals in 1972. What happened there?
Les Cameron's brother Gary had taken over as the coach. We had a sluggish start to the season before coming home with a wet sail but just missed the finals.
We made amends in 1973 defeating Colac by 15 points to win our second flag. I'll never forget the performance of Gary Cameron in that grand final. He took heaps of marks. I stayed with Koroit until 1980. I made the switch over to Old Collegians.
I had one year there before going back to Koroit and then I went back to Old Collegians and played in its 1984 premiership side. We beat West End Allansford by 24 points. We had some very good players at Collegians including Denis Finn and Robbie Lee.
On a personal note, I won the 1986 Esam Medal for the best player in the WDFNL when I was playing for Collegians. I picked up 12 votes in the last five games to get up and beat Wayne Fedley and Ian Durdin on the last vote of the count. We lost the 1987 grand final to West End Allansford and I decided to retire.
During my career I never sustained any serious injuries (but) my main issue was with my hamstrings.
Who were some of the good players you saw play during your career?
There were a lot of good players back in that era. Koroit had some top players but there were none better than Des Keane. Les and Gary Cameron were very good and so was Ian Chambers and Gerard Noonan. The WDFNL also had tough players. Wayne Cox was one of the toughest.
He won four Esam Medals which is a remarkable achievement. Lindsay Cottee, John Bant, Frank King and Anthony Kelly were very good.
Do you take much notice of local footy now?
I worked as a milk tanker driver on night shift for more than 20 years so I never got much of chance to follow the footy but I'm really interested with things at Koroit now as my daughters are involved and my seven grandkids are playing footy or netball at the club.
