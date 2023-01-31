Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash

UPDATE: 1.15PM:
A man has been flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree in Mortlake on Tuesday morning.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the vehicle left the Hamilton Highway about 11am and crashed into a tree.
"The driver, a 63-year-old western region man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries," the spokeswoman said.
"The investigation remains ongoing."
An Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the scene about 11am.
"A 63-year-old man in his 60's is being airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition with upper body injuries," an AV spokeswoman said.
VicRoads has advised the Hamilton Highway between Mortlake and Caramut is closed.
"VicRoads has advised motorists to allow extra time using detour routes including the Princes Highway via Warrnambool or the Glenelg Highway," it said in a statement.
Police said anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER:
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree near Mortlake on Tuesday morning is believed to be seriously injured.
A State Emergency Services spokesman said there was a single-vehicle collision involving a tree on the Hamilton Highway about 11.15am.
"Our Mortlake road crash rescue unit volunteers have been on the scene in the last seven minutes," he said.
"Police and Ambulance Victoria (AV) are also on the scene."
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said one tanker was on the scene. He said battery acid had leaked from the vehicle following the crash
Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria have been contacted for comment.
More to come.
