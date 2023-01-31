The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool's Jack Aitken a contender for 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic after COVID-19 recovery

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:45pm, first published January 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based cyclist Jack Aitken, who works in Hamilton, during Bendigo's Rob Vernon Memorial race in 2022. Picture by Richard Bailey

Warrnambool-based cyclist Jack Aitken says a bout of COVID-19 shouldn't impact his chances in Saturday's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.