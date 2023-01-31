Warrnambool-based cyclist Jack Aitken says a bout of COVID-19 shouldn't impact his chances in Saturday's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
The 27-year-old, who is a genuine contender to win the National Road Series category of the 267-kilometre race, was ill with the virus a few weeks ago but is back training and feeling "pretty good".
Aitken is aiming to salute for the first time in the 'Warrny' but knows conditions will dictate his result.
"I'm obviously trying to win it but (I'll) try to split it up and get on a break and hopefully there's some wind and then I'll try to have a small group at the finish," he said.
"It really depends how the race plays out, so much is dependent on the weather on the day, how it will actually be raced.
"If there's a big bunch and it's been an easy day I don't have a chance in a kick. It's going to be fairly hard all day."
Aitken was in strong form before getting sick, finishing eighth in the general classification of the New Zealand Cycle Classic on January 15, riding for St George Continental Cycling team.
A week prior to that, he finished 23rd in the elite men's road race at the Australian road championships in Ballarat. Aitken has already contested Australia's oldest one-day classic on three occasions, with his best result a 13th-place in 2019.
The osteopath, who travels for work in Hamilton, is hoping to use his familiarity with the area to his advantage on Saturday.
"I know the roads well and I spend most of my time training around Warrnambool," he said. "I know every pothole and everything leading into the finish."
A couple of weeks after the Warrny, Aitken will be embarking on the next adventure of his cycling career.
He will race as a full-time cyclist for St George Continental in Asia for a few months, contesting the tours of Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand, as well as some events in China.
"I normally just race around Australia," Aitken said. "I've been overseas before but it's the first time taking it more serious. The heat will be a big thing over there but (I'm just) trying to get results over there."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
