The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police arrested a 55-year-old man after a raid at a Hamilton address

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man to appear in court on drug charges, fishing rods stolen

A 55-year-old Hamilton man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.