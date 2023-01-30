Man to appear in court on drug charges, fishing rods stolen

A 55-year-old Hamilton man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug offences.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a search warrant at a Dempster Drive address in Hamilton on Monday morning.
There they allegedly found about 30 grams of cannabis and a small amount of methamphetamine.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with drug and bail offences and will appear in the Warrnambool court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
He was already on bail charged with similar offences.
In other police news, about 20 fishing rods valued at thousands of dollars have been stolen from the Warrnambool foreshore caravan parks.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool CIU, said there was also a bike reported stolen from the caravan parks.
The reports continue a range of thefts being committed at the foreshore caravan parks in the past couple of weeks.
Police have advised people to put their possessions out of sight and secure them.
"These are crime of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing the offending," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
