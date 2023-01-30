The near 140-year-old grave of Wombeetch Puyuun, the "last" member of the Liwura Gundidj clan of the Djargurd Wurrung people to live on his ancestral land, has gained heritage listing.
The Heritage Council of Victoria has listed the granite monument of 'Old Camperdown George' - a name given to him by white settlers - and the adjacent Dawson family grave in Camperdown Cemetery in the Victorian Heritage Register.
Camperdown Historical Society's Bob Lambell thanked the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation for leading the push and said its recognition as a place of state-level cultural heritage significance was a welcome development.
"It's long overdue that the monument was given heritage listing," he said.
"Wombeetch is well-known both locally and in the Victorian Aboriginal community because throughout his life he refused to move to Framlingham mission from his country which was centred around Camperdown."
Mr Lambell said the listing also helped to shed light on the long-lasting friendship between the elder and his "guardian" James Dawson.
He explained Mr Dawson was a Scottish expat and passionate activist who together with his daughter Isabella were "fierce supporters of the Aboriginal people and their interests", publishing Australian Aborigines: the languages and customs of several tribes of aborigines in the western district of Victoria, Australia.
"Being put on reservations and missions meant the local language was often lost," Mr Lambell said.
"James Dawson was Wombeetch's guardian and together with his daughter Isabella they documented the language and customs and they're now discovering that information which is enormously important.
"It was a very unusual thing to do at the time.
"So it's extremely important that we get a lot of interest in the monument but to also give recognition to James Dawson's daughter who was never truly recognised for what she did."
Mr Lambell said the pair's friendship lasted long after they passed, with both men's burial plots being situated in close proximity.
"When Wombeetch died in February 1883, Dawson was in Scotland at the time and when he got back he arranged to erect the monument in honour of his friend but to also note the passing to the local people," he said.
"When Dawson put up the monument, he had to dig up the remains of his friend and move them himself.
"The inscription on that monument is important as well. At the top, '1840' is written and at the bottom '1883' is inscribed.
"The reason they put that there - which is quite remarkable - is that within those 43 years, the local Aboriginal population was wiped out despite being there for 30,000 or 40,000 years.
"There are still descendants of the local people all over the state but there were none left on the country. That's where it's really significant and there's no other monument like it in Australia."
Cemetery Trust member Colin Hayman said the recognition marked the end of "a long process" which began in March 2021.
"This provides extra recognition of the monument and of the grave which is not only significant to the Aboriginal people but also to the wider Camperdown community in terms of the impact they had on the surrounding area," he said.
"We have visitors come to the memorial and the grave including lots of school groups so it provides the trust with extra resources for people to see and find out more about the places in the cemetery which are historically significant.
"Those two monuments are significant to both Camperdown and the region and Victoria in terms of its history and background.
"In terms of research, they provide extra support for people doing that as well."
