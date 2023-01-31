Some cricketers go their entire careers without joining the illustrious hat-trick club.
For talented Warrnambool and District Cricket Association youngster Brock Gannon, it's becoming an all-too-common theme, having snared his second hat-trick for the season on the weekend, incredibly spread across two clubs.
The 14-year-old bowler, playing division two for West Warrnambool on Saturday alongside his dad and skipper Luke, came on late in the Merrivale innings and in his first over cleaned up the Tigers to finish with 3-0 from five deliveries, including the hat-trick.
Ironically, the Emmanuel College student plays his junior cricket with the Tigers, snaring a hat-trick for the club's under 17 team earlier this season against Mortlake.
Momentum was clearly high, with the talented junior opening the batting and scoring an unbeaten 27 to guide his side to a win.
"I work pretty hard on my game so I guess it comes down to that," he told The Standard. "But it feels pretty good. I play with those blokes in the juniors so in a way I know how they play which helps. I enjoyed it.
"The first ball wasn't the greatest but the next two weren't too bad."
Port Fairy under 15 boys captain Bailey Dwyer also joined the club on Friday night, capturing a hat-trick in the first over of the bowling innings, making the feat all the more extraordinary.
All three deliveries were bowled making for an incredible start to the small run chase of 55 against Wesley Yambuk.
"It feels pretty good, I wasn't expecting it that much, it sort of just came," he said.
"The ball was swinging a bit which helps. The first one was perfect, took out the top of off, second I wasn't expecting it - I got him top of leg - and the last one I don't remember much, it hit top of off or middle."
The Emmanuel College student is not the only family member to have taken a hat-trick with his grandfather Des having achieved the same feat for the Port Fairy Colts at Allansford in 1962-63.
"It feels special, Dad (Steve) didn't get it so it feels great to join Pa in getting a hat-trick," he said.
"I never thought I'd get there, I've been so close to getting one. I've been on a hat-trick four or five times this year and never got it. It sort of came as a surprise which is great."
Respected commentator and former first-class cricketer Charles Dagnall has become the latest high-profile name to sing the praises of emerging south-west fast bowler Milly Illingworth.
The former Leicestershire and Warwickshire player talked up the Heytesbury Rebels product and Essendon Mariybrnong Park gun's genuine pace on an ICC Instagram reel after an impressive and eye-catching tournament for Australia at the Under 19 Twenty20 World Cup.
The Emmanuel College student took four wickets for the Aussies but troubled some of the world's best young batters with her slingy action.
"Milly Illingworth...pace, genuine pace, skiddy pace," Dagnall said.
"She's through batters before they actually know what's hit her.
"Keep an eye on Milly Illingworth."
Simon Baker (Bookaar) 178; Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo) 53 and 4-76; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 52; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 76; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 83 and 1-17; Luke Kenna (Terang) 54 not out; Dominic Absalom (Camperdown, wk) 31 and three catches; Bayley Thompson (Heytesbury Rebels) 4-25; Isaac Kenna (Noorat) 4-14; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 6-12; Myles Sinnott (Bookaar) 5-25
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 81; Liam Couch (Dennington) 73 and 5-25; Kade Parker (Allansford-Panmure) 65; Johnathon Benallack (Northern Raiders, wk) 56; Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek) 52 not out; Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 56; Sanjaya Chathuranga (Nestles) 3-39; Josh Stapleton (Merrivale) 4-19; Lachlan Wareham (Mortlake) 3-17; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) 6-37; Craig Britten (Russells Creek) 3-34.
