'I felt powerless': Woman left terrified after attempted break-in

A 65-year-old woman says she felt terrified and powerless when a man tried to force his way into her Warrnambool home last year.
The woman lived alone for nine years until an incident in June when a man attempted to break into her home through a window.
The incident left her so traumatised she moved out and was now dependent on her adult children, she said in a victim impact statement.
Cale Jarvis, 31, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to trespassing and two counts of criminal damage.
He was convicted and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
The man attended a property in Warrnambool on June 26 last year, the court heard.
He was drunk and planned to approach a male to speak about his relationship with a woman.
Jarvis banged on the front door of the property, which encompassed two units, before grabbing at it, damaging the wire frame.
When no one answered he walked to the back of the building and approached a window.
The court heard the rear building was a unit belonging to the 65-year-old female victim, who was seated in her lounge.
Jarvis banged loudly and aggressively on the window, causing it to break.
He then pulled back a curtain and demanded to know where the victim's son was.
In her victim impact statement, the woman said she was confused, "absolutely terrified" for her safety and had no way to protect herself.
She said she rang her daughter and was hysterical as she pleaded with Jarvis to leave.
"I felt powerless," the victim wrote.
She said on the night of the offending she packed up her "precious things" and left, unable to return to her long-time home.
The victim is now fully dependent on her family, has constant nightmares and fears running into the man.
"The more I think about the incident, the angrier I feel that I've lost my independence," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the victim was "horribly traumatised" by Jarvis' "drunken stupidity".
He asked the man to write a letter to the victim explaining the offending was not personal, which he did.
Jarrod Lee, representing Jarvis, said his client was ashamed and humiliated.
He said at the time of the offending Jarvis was going through a difficult period in his life, including the separation from his partner.
He said in 2006 Jarvis' father disappeared suddenly and police had recently re-opened the investigation.
Mr Lee said the loss of Jarvis' father had a "profound impact" on his client's life.
The magistrate said the offending was serious but should be balanced with the fact Jarvis was going through a "very stressful period".
He ordered the man be of good behaviour for 12 months and pay $1000 to the court fund.
