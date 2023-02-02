Cafe helps people living with a disability learn work skills Advertising Feature

Barb, Lily, Maddison and Chatty at The Little Acorn Café in Terang, just one of the day programs offered by Cooinda. Picture supplied.

Business is booming for The Little Acorn Café in Terang.



In just the first two weeks in January takings were almost the equivalent of the usual entire month!



The Little Acorn is just one of the day activity programs offered by Cooinda.



In January we see a lot of travelers passing through and this has kept manager Katherine Sloane very busy in keeping up with the demand for food.

The Little Acorn gives Cooinda participants living with a disability the opportunity to learn some work skills and interact with the community.



The local community have been very supportive since it opened six years ago.

Cooinda also offers day activities from a main centre in Terang and Camperdown with a range of recreation and community activities including, dancing, swimming, bowling, sewing, a recycling program working with local businesses to collect cardboard and other recyclable materials.

Increasing demand for in-home supports is growing; assisting participants with personal care and household activities or taking them shopping or fishing depending on the person's individual needs or goals are. The supports are tailored to suit each individual.

For more than 50 years Cooinda has served the communities of Terang, Camperdown and the surrounding district providing a quality range of services to adults with a disability and their families.

Our mission is to be a builder of a socially-inclusive community where people of all abilities are engaged and valued. Cooinda is a registered provider with the NDIA and can help you with all aspects of transitioning to the scheme.



Our services range from in-home community based support, fully-supported residential care and respite to adult training programs, community participation and lifestyle programs.



The diverse range of people who use Cooinda services can choose from a quality suite of programs, and opportunities to develop skills and enhance their quality of life.