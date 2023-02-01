The chance to enjoy a sport as a family is what draws Andy and Fiona Loughran and their three boys - Donnacha, Oisin and Tadhg - to triathlons.
The family will be out in force at the Warrnambool Foreshore Triathlon on Sunday, with Fiona, Donnacha, 13, and Oisin, 12, taking on the short course - a 250m swim, 5km ride and 1.6km run.
A sprint course - 500m swim, 20km ride and 5km run - is also running.
Meanwhile, Tadhg, 10, will line up in the kids' triathlon, with Andy giving his time to volunteering and helping run the event.
The Loughrans, who moved to Warrnambool 13 months ago from Ennis in Country Clare, Ireland, had previously competed in triathlons, with Fiona formerly into adventure racing (swim, cycle, kayak).
Upon their arrival in Australia, they connected with Warrnambool Triathlon Club and are now fully immersed in its 2022-23 season.
Sport is a big part of the Loughran family's life, with the array of activities also including soccer, rugby, basketball, swimming, nippers, squash, badminton and gymnastics.
Andy coached Oisin and Tadhg's under 12 soccer team at Warrnambool Rangers, which went through the 2022 season undefeated.
Andy, a vet, said triathlons were an activity everyone in his family could enjoy.
"The tri club seems to be a great place for families," Andy said.
"There is a mix of all ages there, from 10 years of age, all the way up to people in their 60s."
Fiona, a midwife, said the club had been a great way to meet people in a new country.
"It's quite a small town so a lot of the boys' sport, they know a lot of the kids in all the clubs which is good," she said.
For Fiona, the appeal of a triathlon is racing against herself, while for someone like Tadhg, it can be a more competitive outlet.
Earlier this month Tadhg finished third overall among the men in Warrnambool Triathlon Club's Hopkins Mini Series.
"We don't need to push him, it all comes from within," Andy said of Tadhg.
"He's pretty competitive in everything he does."
The Loughran family encouraged people thinking of giving this weekend's triathlon a go to get involved and try their best.
"It's somewhere where there is a place for everybody, it doesn't matter how fast or slow you go," Andy said.
Fiona said the camaraderie around the event made it a supportive environment for people of all ages and walks of life.
"Everybody wants to see everyone do really well," she said.
"Everyone stays around and claps for everyone at the end when they come through."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
