In collaboration with other services, WRAD offers family support meetings to the community. Picture supplied.

Finding out you have a family member, loved one or someone close to you where use of substances like alcohol and drugs has started to have a negative impact can be hard.



It is often a shock at first, then there is an emotional roller coaster of thoughts and feelings such as guilt, anger, shame, sadness, frustration.



All these emotions effect the well-being of yourself and the family.

Too often families and significant others of someone with a substance use problem suffer the stigma of unhelpful labels like "enabler" pushing people away from evidenced-based information and strategies that have shown to help.

WRAD understands some of the impacts for families and friends and in collaboration with other services has offered family support meetings to our community.



There is good evidence on helpful techniques for families to use in communicating with their loved one while looking after themselves.



Learning to communicate positively, respectfully and collaboratively takes practice but can change the atmosphere of your household and/or relationship.

What families value is greater understanding of the issues of addiction, what causes it and more importantly what helps people to make change.



"There are no easy answers but connecting with others going through this experience has been helpful for many."

Getting support for families and friends is important so they can continue to walk beside their loved one and not feel like every day is a battle.



Some of the comments from families that have attended meetings include:

It's great to see I am not alone... I didn't know others were having similar problems.

Learning about the issues my son faced helped me better connect with him whilst he underwent treatment.

I was grateful to learn that I am not responsible.

I loved the 4C's mantra knowing I didn't cause it, I can't control it, I can't cure it but I can learn to care for myself.

Learning more about the impacts of substances on the body and what to do in case of an overdose is potentially life-saving. WRAD teaches family members and friends about how to use Naloxone (a drug that reverses effects of opioids) in the case of an overdose.

WRAD runs a family and friends support group on the third Monday of the month starting 6pm and every second Thursday there's an online group via zoom.

