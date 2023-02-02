South-west baby boom falls short

Since the beginning of the pandemic people have wondered what effect it would have on birth rates.
Well the answer - in south-west Victoria at least - is no effect at all.
Back in August 2021 a record number of births at the Warrnambool Base Hospital prompted speculation the region was seeing a COVID-19 baby boom, the idea being that everyone who had learned to bake homemade sourdough in lockdown had decided to settle down and put a different kind of bun in the oven.
But that month's bumper crop turned out to be a blip, rather than a sustained spike, with the data showing south-west births have stayed remarkably stable over the past four years.
South West Heathcare recorded 753 births at the Warrnambool and Camperdown hospitals during the 2018-19 financial year.
In 2019-20 the figure was 735 and in 2020-21 there were 784 new babies.
The total for 2022 was remarkably similar, with 777 births at the two hospitals, 745 in Warrnambool and 32 in Camperdown.
May and August welcomed the most newborns, with 78 and 75 births respectively, while June and December were the quietest months, each recording just 57 babies.
While a lack of staff forced Portland District Hospital to periodically scrap its maternity services for the first half of 2022, when they started up again the hospital catered to a just a handful of new mothers, averaging around four births per month.
So while the south-west didn't record a baby bust, there was no sign of a baby boom.
Co-founder of The Demographics Group Simon Kuestenmacher said that wasn't a shock.
"There were quite a few people tipping a baby boom at the start of the pandemic, but no demographer would have been surprised when that didn't happen," he said.
"At times of social and economic uncertainty, like a pandemic, the birth rate always drops."
Mr Kuestenmacher said Australia's birth rate was as low as it's ever been, although the number of babies being born at the moment was reasonably high.
"That's because the birth rate is the number of babies born per woman, not the total number of births," he said.
"You've got this gigantic generation, the Millennials, who after procrastinating for many years have finally started to have kids, so the birth suites are full in many places even though the rate is low."
Mr Kuestenmacher said just as the Millennials were a huge generation because they were the children of the enormous Baby Boomer generation, this current crop of babies would form another large cohort, even though the birth rate has been steadily dropping since the baby boom in the late 1940s and 1950s.
"By contrast you have Gen X, which is a tiny generation, at least in the West, because they were being born when the pill first went on sale and no fault divorce was introduced, so people didn't have to have babies and they didn't have to stay married," he said.
Mr Kuestenmacher said it was interesting the south-west hadn't appeared to suffer the drop in births that has occurred nationally.
"What's happening in Warrnambool is a combination of things. You don't have migrants, we didn't have any for a year and a half, so they're people who could've added more births," he said.
"But at the same time you have locals there who are less motivated to move to Melbourne and have babies, because why would you go to a locked down city?"
He said the south-west would also have "returners", people who had left the region for education or work and found a partner before returning home to settle down.
"Usually they wouldn't show up until their kids are school age, but with house prices being so high in the city and the pandemic taking effect, that has been brought forward and they've come back early.
"So it looks like those factors may have all cancelled each other out, but the actual birth rate would still have dropped."
Mr Kuestenmacher said the lingering social and economic effects of the pandemic meant the rate would stay low for the foreseeable future.
"This trend isn't going to change all that much, because houses are still expensive - who can afford a house for three kids?" he said.
"On the other hand, the number of births will stay high for the next 10 to 12 years, but that's just the profile of the generation, the echo of the baby boomers."
