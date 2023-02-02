If I can get one person diagnosed earlier and potentially save their life, then my part's done.- Hannah Catton
Warrnambool veterinary nurse Hannah Catton was only 24 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer almost 18 months ago.
She is one of four women under 50 taking part in a nationwide campaign across retailer Black Pepper's 80 stores as part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month throughout February.
The Warrnambool store will donate $10 from the sale of every specially designed scarf and blouse to Ovarian Cancer Australia.
Ms Catton had suffered from period pain and recurring urinary tract infections for more than two years when doctors told her it was likely stress and suggested she lose weight.
In August 2021 she was diagnosed with uterine fibroid - non-cancerous tumours that grow in and around the uterus.
"They did an ultrasound, found a mass, never did any tests or anything on it, just said 'it's benign' and 'we'll put you on the waiting list for surgery'," Ms Catton said.
"Between August and October it doubled in size. It was 20 centimetres when it was removed.
"I then ended up going to the emergency room because it ruptured and it (twisted).
"If it hadn't ruptured, I wouldn't have needed chemotherapy.
"If you asked me three or four years ago, 'you're going to get cancer, what type do you think it will be?', ovarian would have been right at the bottom of the list."
Being diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic when international borders to Australia were shut meant the British woman couldn't have her family by her side.
"I think in some ways, you never really process it, it's obviously terrifying, isolating and lonely, especially when the main support system you have had your whole life is on the other side of the world," Ms Catton said.
She turned to her boyfriend in Australia and a friend in the United Kingdom who had cancer a few years ago for support.
"I didn't want to sit in this hole of self pity. From the start, I wanted to talk about it and raise awareness for ovarian cancer, especially in younger women," Ms Catton said.
"It's under-diagnosed in everyone, but even more so in young women because it's got a stigma attached to it that it's an old ladies disease - it's not true. It's that lack of education.
"I didn't think it would affect me because I hadn't had children or gone through any massive hormone changes or menopause."
Ms Catton said through sharing her story she hoped to change other people's lives.
"If I can get one person diagnosed earlier and potentially save their life, then my part's done," she said.
She is hosting an Ovarian Cancer Australia fundraiser at PhysiPole Studios Warrnambool on February 19.
Ovarian Cancer Australia chief executive officer Jane Hill said younger women faced different challenges with ovarian cancer being largely considered an older woman's disease.
"Young women can have greater feelings of isolation and feel that their needs are not being met," she said.
"They also face challenges around early menopause, the ability to have children, and issues around sexual intimacy, making it an extremely stressful time."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
