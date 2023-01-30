Finding sunken "treasures" while diving the shipwrecks off Port Campbell decades ago sparked an interest in collectables items for Port Fairy's Ron Cashmore.
The South West Bottles and Collectables club president will have some of his bottle collection on display at this weekend's annual Warrnambool show - the proceeds of which will be used to fund new medical equipment at South West Healthcare.
From the small to the large, almost anything that can be collected will be on show - handbags, old tools, knick-knacks, toys, bottles and vintage cars.
"Anything that people love to collect and have a passion to preserve some of our past history," Mr Cashmore said.
"There'll be a lot of rare bottles that the average person wouldn't see. A lot of them date back to the early settlement of Australia, going back to the 1830s."
Mr Cashmore has a large collection of bottles, but said it could be bigger.
"I've probably only got 1000, which isn't a lot compared to a lot of people," he said.
"I got into it years ago when I was in Port Campbell I used to dive the shipwrecks down there. I loved videoing and sharing my knowledge with other people. Not everybody gets to see a shipwreck.
"Back when we started diving in the mid-1960s, we were allowed to take stuff from wrecks as long as we declared it.
"We become the legal custodians of it. We weren't allowed to sell it, destroy it or anything else. So we were able to conserve most of that stuff.
"With any shipwreck now you can look but you date not disturb."
His finds from those dives decades ago are on display at the Port Campbell visitor centre.
While he no longer dives the shipwrecks after moving to Port Fairy, Mr Cashmore said he does dive in the rivers and saves items such as bottles that people have discarded years ago. "To them it's rubbish, to us it's a treasure," he said.
The show will be held at Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club's Wannon rooms function centre on Saturday between 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-2pm. A vintage and classic car display will run on the Sunday from 9am until 1pm.
Funds raised from the show will help purchase four new machines to check blood worth $1000 each.
District Nursing clinical coordinator Felicity Ryan said they were raising $4000 for the CoaguChek machines.
"People who have strokes, atrial fibrillation or erratic heart beats, anyone who at risk of blood clots or had clots in the past and needs their blood thinned by warfarin, then we need to monitor their IRN and make sure its in a therapeutic range," she said.
Ms Ryan said they used the machines daily. "We go to the homes so patients don't have to go into their GP, and we liaise with their GP as to what dosage they need," she said.
"It's freeing up GPs because they're in such high demand, and it saves people having to get their bloods drawn. This is just a finger prick."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
