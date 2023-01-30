The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Collections on show at annual Warrnambool show

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:24pm, first published January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Bottle and Collectables president Ron Cashmore, district nursing clinical coordinator Felicity Ryan, and club member Glenda Mathers with a 1972 HQ Holden Premier that will be on display at this weekend's show. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Finding sunken "treasures" while diving the shipwrecks off Port Campbell decades ago sparked an interest in collectables items for Port Fairy's Ron Cashmore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.