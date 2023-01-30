South West TAFE Portland students returned on-site on Tuesday to upgraded facilities after the institution was damaged in a weather event a year ago.
Hundreds of commercial buildings, homes and vehicles in the city were impacted by storms on January 6, 2022.
Students and staff were relocated across three sites around Portland while repairs and restoration works were completed.
The campus has been given a major revamp with a new reception area, library and study space, upgraded rooms and $660,000 worth of engineering equipment.
South West TAFE Portland and Glenelg regional manager Amy Silvester said the revamp had long-term benefits.
"It was pretty much a whole reset but it meant we've been able to make some great improvements and additions," Ms Silvester said.
"We've also taken the opportunity to refit the engineering centre which now boasts the very latest equipment including new lathes, milling machine, guillotines and welders."
IN OTHER NEWS
The roofing and drainage have also been rectified to prevent future damage in extreme rain events.
Another organisation which used alternative locations was disability services Kyeema Support Services.
Water leaked into the Lalor Street building which resulted in inventory items and fit-outs being thrown out and replaced.
CEO Julie Amor said the positive side was that the facility received new flooring, new ceilings and a fresh coat of paint.
"They say 'never waste a crisis' and we changed a few spaces while we were fixing them up and that was also an improvement," Ms Amor said.
She said the participant area was prioritised so people could return to the building.
Glenelg Shire Council staff also worked out of an alternative location after its Cliff Street office was damaged.
"The electrical fit out and delivery of office furniture are due to be under way in February and we anticipate to have the office ready for staff to return to in March," a council spokeswoman told The Standard.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.