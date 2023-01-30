More than 200 of Australia's best working dogs will be on show at Victorian Park in Koroit this week.
The Koroit Sheepdog Trials begin on Tuesday, with the competition concluding on Sunday.
A feature of the trials will be the Australian Sheepdog Championships, the third time this title has been contested in Koroit.
The field for the trials will include 230 dogs, under the guidance of 45 sheepdog workers.
These workers and dogs will come from every state in Australia.
Koroit Sheepdog Trials president Conor McConnell said he was excited to bring the best talent in the sheepdog sphere to Koroit.
"We have entries from far and wide, all over Australia, it will be great to watch," Mr McConnell said.
"We had some great crowds come along last year and we are expecting that to be the case again.
"We will have live commentary which will help explain what is happening and how it all works."
Action from the trials begins at 8am each day and ends at 7pm.
Finals will be held on the weekend, with a social function to be held on Saturday evening.
