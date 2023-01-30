Recruits are still being sought to join a team of volunteers that will help deliver the return of the Port Fairy Jazz Festival.
To be staged on the weekend of February 10-12, the festival is on the comeback trail, having last been held in 2020.
The 2021 event was called off on the Friday of the festival, just moments into the first performance, due to a COVID lockdown. In 2022, the decision was made to cancel the festival some weeks out due to a sudden rise in case numbers.
But all is ready to roll for 2023, with the final assembly of the festival's team of volunteers the one last box to tick.
Festival volunteers coordinator Jenni Hider-Smith said she was keen to hear from anyone who would like to lend a hand.
"We are still in need of some people to help at our venues on the Saturday," Ms Hider-Smith said.
"It's not a difficult job, it's just checking wristbands as people come into the venues.
"It's just a three-hour stint and we always have two people on at a time so it's not too demanding.
"We have been pretty lucky with our volunteer numbers this year.
"As well as the venue volunteers, we have a team of volunteers that help with the festival bump in and bump out."
Ms Hider-Smith said tickets for the festival can still be purchased online at Trybooking and will also be available to buy at the registration office during the festival.
The registration office will be located at the St John's church hall.
