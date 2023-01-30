The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Port Fairy Jazz Festival looking for volunteers

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack McNamara playing at the suddenly aborted 2021 Port Fairy Jazz Festival. Picture by Anthony Brady

Recruits are still being sought to join a team of volunteers that will help deliver the return of the Port Fairy Jazz Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.