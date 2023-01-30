Portland shark patrols increased following encounter captured on camera

The Victorian Fisheries Authority is ramping up patrols after a shark was captured chewing on the motor of a boat near Portland on Thursday.
The VFA has issued warnings through the VicEmergency app of increased shark activity due to two whale carcasses washing up in Portland.
A VFA spokesman said fisheries officers were conducting daily patrols of the area and would continue working with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) and other agencies to monitor the situation.
"There have been no further confirmed sightings," the VFA said. "While the risk of a shark attack is extremely low, it's essential to be mindful of sharks when entering the water."
A DEECA spokesman said the whales washed ashore on January 21 near Hanlon Parade in Portland North.
In October, a teenager was bitten by a shark while surfing at Nun's Beach.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.