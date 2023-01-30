The Standard
Shark biting at boat engine caught on camera in Portland

By Lillian Altman
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:30pm
Portland shark patrols increased following encounter captured on camera

The Victorian Fisheries Authority is ramping up patrols after a shark was captured chewing on the motor of a boat near Portland on Thursday.

