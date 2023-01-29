Police say home cameras great way to boost security after more burglaries

An offender is suspected of committing a brazen daylight burglary at a central Warrnambool home on Saturday morning that netted cash and jewellery.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was believed an offender entered a McConnell Street home between 9am and 12.30pm Saturday while the residents were out.
The offender gained entry to the home via an unknown means, stole $2800 in cash, passports belonging to the residents and jewellery valued at $5000.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said it appeared that the main bedroom had been targeted.
He said neighbouring security camera footage was being analysed.
"We are asking any neighbours to check their CCTV footage for about that time," he said.
"Anyone with information, including security camera footage from nearby streets, or who has knowledge of the offending is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1156," he said.
Meanwhile, between 3.30am and 11.20am Sunday two watermelon seedlings were stolen from the front yard plot of a Foster Street unit.
It's believed the same offender entered an unlocked single garage and stole two marquee canvas chairs valued at $35 each.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended at the Foster Street and McConnell Street addresses to conduct investigations and tests.
There was also an attempted burglary between 5pm Friday and 8am Saturday at the Fletcher Jones market in Flaxman Street.
The front glass doors were smashed by an offender using a hammer or something similar but it is not believed entry was gained to the property.
CCTV footage is being reviewed in the hope of identifying an offender.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said all residents should review their security arrangements and at least lock all doors and windows before they leave their homes, including their garages.
He said it was now far cheaper to install security cameras.
Warrnambool electrician Alex Pye said all jobs were different but setting up one motion-activated camera to a mobile telephone could cost as little as $500.
