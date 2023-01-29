The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

It's believed an offender entered a central Warrnambool home on Saturday morning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say home cameras great way to boost security after more burglaries

An offender is suspected of committing a brazen daylight burglary at a central Warrnambool home on Saturday morning that netted cash and jewellery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.