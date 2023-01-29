Man alleged to have sat on heavily pregnant partner

A Hamilton man in his 30s has been charged with offences after sitting on his partner who is about seven months pregnant.
The man has been charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, unlawful assault and recklessly causing injury.
The alleged victim is 29 weeks pregnant and presented to the Hamilton Base Hospital last week.
She is alleged to have suffered injuries during a dispute with her partner.
She had bruises to her nose, forehead and chest and was partly missing a fingernail, which had caused bleeding.
The unborn child was checked and monitored by hospital staff.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.