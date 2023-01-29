Allansford-Panmure mentor Kyall Timms has praised his group for its ability to hold its nerve in Saturday's thrilling run-chase against West Warrnambool.
The Gators captain-coach was left thrilled after his side managed to answer the challenge of 186 for victory against the Panthers, finding the runs with four balls to spare and two wickets left in the shed in the vital Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one clash.
It was a strong sign of maturity from the association surprise packets who are emerging as a premiership contender, and now sit equal second with Nestles on points.
"It was a really good win and important, the competition's really even this year so just winning games is massive," he said.
"We feel like we've got great belief at the moment, and plenty of momentum. There's good continuity with training which we're seeing. Our guys are dedicated to what we're trying to achieve, there's such good buy-in."
The Gators captain-coach said it was pleasing to see his group deliver under pressure with bat and ball.
"In the field, I was pleased to keep them under 200, they were going really well and we held our nerve in the field," he said.
"We bowled to our plans and we were able to sort of keep them to 185. With the start they had, they probably should have got around 230.
"With our batting, we've been tweaking our order a little bit so for Kade Parker (65) and Daniel Meade to put on 60-odd at the top was really pivotal."
Earlier in the day, Panthers star Alastair Templeton's golden season rolled on with a classy 81 to lead the way.
But it was Simon Richardson (6-37) who absolutely starred for the Gators on the day to continue a brilliant season with Timms praising the impact of the former Camperdown bowler.
"He's an interesting player, he knows his game inside and out, he doesn't try and take wickets every ball, he does what he needs to for the team and bowls well in partnerships," he said.
"He bowls his eight overs at the end and the batsmen are aggressive but he just backs his game in. He just gets the job done. He's been a massive inclusion to this club, both on and off the field. His family is fantastic, he's got four young kids.
"We're really lucky to have him."
In other division one results, Nestles (7-189) held on against Brierly-Christ Church (8-188), Dennington (7-191) did it comfortable against Port Fairy (9-146), Northern Raiders (152) secured a vital win against North Warrnambool Eels (9-142) and Merrivale (9-129) prevailed against Wesley Yambuk (104).
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
