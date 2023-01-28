Russells Creek middle-order batsman Rukshan Weerasinghe is making a habit out of chiming in for valuable runs in tough conditions.
The left-hander and premiership player once again proved his worth through the middle with a gritty half-century in his 100th game for the Creekers on Saturday, setting up the Warrnambool and District division one outfit for victory against Mortlake.
He's now nearing almost 300 division one runs for the season at an average of 59.4, with just one score in single digits.
Weerasinghe calmly soaked up the pressure after excellent new ball spells from Todd Lamont (3-19) and Lachlan Wareham (3-17) saw the undefeated Creekers slump to 6-34, but the batter fought hard to craft an unbeaten 52 to see his side reach a competitive 133 on a tough track.
The 134 proved a winning total with the Cats rolled for 74 in reply.
"We certainly had to withstand the pressure early, there was a bit in it, it's a juicy wicket at Mortlake," Creekers playing-coach Cam Williams said. "Being 6-30 and getting to 130 is great. Ruki and Blake Evans (30) and Shiv (Kumara) batted really well.
"It was (Rukshan's) 100th game for the club. It was unreal, he hit to his areas, ran really hard between wickets. He's been opening for a few years and we dropped him back (to the middle order) and been doing a great job for us.
"He gets into tough situations and just loves it. He'll go with anything. Getting a fifty on that is like 120 anywhere else, he batted his pants off."
Williams said his undefeated group was in a really good spot leading into the pointy-end.
"We've still got players to come in, and we're winning games still," he said. "We won by 50 runs and it was a hard-fought battle, and we're beatable when we're off but it's a real credit to the fellas, they always step up."
