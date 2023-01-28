The Standard
Russells Creek batsman Rukshan Weerasinghe scores gritty half-century in Warrnambool and District clash against Mortlake

By Nick Creely
Updated January 28 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
Milestone man Rukshan Weerasinghe steered Russells Creek out of trouble on Saturday.

Russells Creek middle-order batsman Rukshan Weerasinghe is making a habit out of chiming in for valuable runs in tough conditions.

