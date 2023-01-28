TWO Warrnambool homes went under the hammer in the first auctions for the year with one selling and the other under negotiation with multiple buyers.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Danny Harris said a three-bedroom home at 1 Wildwood Crescent was sold by Matthew Wood for $603,000.
About 40 people attended the auction. "There were four bidders going up in multiple thousands of dollars increments to the selling price," Mr Harris said. "A local couple bought it to live in."
He said the year started off with lots of momentum with inspections throughout January being "well attended".
"A couple of properties on Saturday had 25 groups go through, in line with what we were seeing at the peak boom at the end of 2021," Mr Harris said.
"There's still a lot of buyers at the lower and mid end, but at the higher end, we're not seeing a lot of stock coming onto the market so there's supply and demand issues."
Another house up for auction, but didn't sell on the day, was a four-bedroom home at 64 Merrivale Drive.
Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Harry Ponting said he was negotiating with two couples who "went in pretty late in the piece".
"They both saw it for the first time today, one before and one after the auction," he said.
It has a buyer range of $600,000-$660,000.
Mr Ponting said more prospective buyers would inspect the house on Sunday.
He said there has been interest in open homes and inspections this year.
"It's surprising how many buyers there are out there and actively looking," he said.
"If a property is priced correctly there's still plenty of buyers out there and a lot of buyers are still wanting to get in before more interest rate rises do occur."
Mr Ponting said there was lots of nerves when looking at the year ahead. "It's hard to know if it's going to be more challenging with interest rates on the rise." he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
