The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Koroit Truck Show filled with vintage and new vehicles

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 28 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An annual memorial motorcycle ride made the trip from Warrnambool to the Koroit Truck Show on Saturday to honour the late Garry 'Goose' Sheppard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.