An annual memorial motorcycle ride made the trip from Warrnambool to the Koroit Truck Show on Saturday to honour the late Garry 'Goose' Sheppard.
The truck show was held at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Longtime friend Paul Richardson said since Goose died on December 29, in 2019, a group rode their motorcycles to the event to commemorate him.
"He was a good man. As far as Warrnambool goes, he was a really well-known local identity," Mr Richardson said.
"Anyone that had anything to do with Harley Davidson's in Warrnambool and the surrounding areas would know him."
Goose's family members also participated in the ride.
The Koroit Truck Show was also a family affair for Brendan Malone.
He had on display a 1959 F500 Ford truck he purchased from a seller in Kyneton to restore for his father, James, in 2009, that became a 14-year family project.
Mr Malone said it was in a "good state" when they bought it.
"It had thin and well worn paint but wasn't too badly rusted. There were a few holes to repair but the body work was pretty good," he said.
"We stripped it down and rebuilt it from the chassis up.
"My brother Dennis painted the cabin, and did a really good job and my cousin Michael built the motor."
All up six family members worked together to restore it.
"It was a great project. The door has a flying M on it," Mr Malone said.
"My uncle Pat had a transport company when we were all kids, my father and all the brothers worked for that transport company, Grassmere Junction."
