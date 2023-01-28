A former Warrnambool basketball player's dream of becoming a full-time athlete has moved one step closer to fruition after signing with NBL1 club Southern District Spartans.
Malakye Cunningham, 18, will venture north for the next chapter of his basketball journey after signing with the club for the upcoming season after graduating from American high school Legacy School of Sport Sciences.
The young gun combination guard made the announcement on his Twitter page, thanking the club for providing him the opportunity.
"God is good. It is with great pleasure that I announce my signing with the Southern Districts Spartans of the NBL1 North for the 2023 season," he said.
"Huge thank you to coach (Peter) Crawford for trusting in my ability and giving me this opportunity, I can't wait to get up there and get to work."
The Spartans - based in Brisbane - are one of 16 teams in the NBL1's Northern Conference. There is 76 clubs from across every state or territory in total making up the league.
The former Warrnambool College student, who moved to America in December 2021 where his father Bobby is from to pursue his dream of playing basketball, said he was grateful for the opportunity to take the next step.
"I'm so excited, I'm just ready to get there and get stuck into the work," he told The Standard on Saturday.
He said the decision to join the club was one he thought long and hard about and was happy to test himself out in the NBL1 competition.
"Back when I was in (America) I probably wasn't getting the college looks I wanted to, so I decided to come back here and play, expand those routes which I believe will be the best thing for me,' he said.
"My uncle, who is an agent in the NBL kind of got the ball rolling for me, once they saw my tapes I was offered a contract and here we are.
"I'm really excited."
It is expected he will jet off north in late February but will keep working hard in Warrnambool on his game until then, desperate to make his dream of becoming a full-time basketball player a reality.
"From here on out everything I do is a business decision," he said of his move to the club.
"I'm just excited to get there to be honest. There is an aspect to everyone's game that can improve, but for me it's the physical aspect, putting on some size, getting a bit faster and athletic.
"That's my focus for the past couple of months and it will continue to be until the season starts."
The Southern District Spartans, who play out of Rowland Cowan Stadium in Carina, kick off their NBL1 Men's season with an away clash against Darwin Salties on March 25.
