The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool basketball product Malakye Cunningham signs with NBL1 club Southern District Spartans

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 28 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malakye Cunningham has signed with NBL1 club Southern District Spartans. Picture by Sean McKenna

A former Warrnambool basketball player's dream of becoming a full-time athlete has moved one step closer to fruition after signing with NBL1 club Southern District Spartans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.