Warrnambool Swimming Club's Sebastian Christie-Crane is no stranger to success on the open water and the emerging gun captured another win at the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series in his hometown on Saturday morning.
Christie-Crane was the male winner in the third leg of the iconic swim series, this time staged in Warrnambool and named the Tony Ryan Memorial, with an impressive performance among a strong pack of swimmers.
"I definitely feel like I'm getting back into form. The first one in Port Fairy was pretty average but I'm getting back to probably where I should be which is nice," he told The Standard.
"It was a decent turnout too which was good.
"It's always good to win these, it's a bit different than going up and down the black line in the pool, but it's a lot of work on the shoulders out there.
"It's always a lot of fun out there swimming."
Another familiar face at the finish line of the swim was Ballarat product Ebony Ebenwaldner, who once again shone in the women's section to power home as the first female across the finish line.
The Shipwreck Coast Swim series has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the experienced campaigner who is in serious form at the moment.
She said the conditions were excellent on the day and was delighted to score another victory against a strong pack.
"It was a really good swim, I really enjoyed it," she said.
"I can't complain, it's always nice to win these races."
Ebenwaldner said conditions made for an even and well-fought out race.
"It was pretty flat out there but I guess the only difference in comparison to other swims was I was in the middle of a pack with the younger guys," she said.
"They were swimming with me which is a little bit different to other days because usually I swim them alone in previous races.
"I reckon there was a group of seven or eight of us."
She added she was in strong form and felt confident out on the water at the moment.
"I managed to finish second in my age group at the Lorne Pier to Pub in my age group a few weeks ago, seventh female overall," she said.
"That's an indication I'm in pretty good form I guess."
She confirmed she would return for the final leg of the series on February 5 at Port Campbell to finish the open water season and will focus on a busy few months ahead with training.
"I'm looking forward to getting ready for the Victorian Masters in Ballarat which will be great (in my hometown)," she said.
The fourth and final leg of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series will take place at the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club on February 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.