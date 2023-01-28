Could the classic fall victim to its own success?

Dear valued subscriber,
Who would have thought when a group of car racing enthusiasts came up with the idea of a two-night speedway event that 51 years later it would have become a big deal? A seriously big deal.
The volunteer-run Premier Speedway Club hosts its 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic this weekend at its Allansford track that has been developed without handouts from governments.
The classic was born from an experience of hosting the two-night Australian title. People flocked through the gates and club chiefs hoped they could reproduce an event like it annually.
The classic today is a far cry from 1973 when hobby drivers raced. This weekend 118 drivers, among them many professional or semi-professionals, are vying for a share of the prizemoney including the coveted $50,000 first prize. More than 20,000 people will watch three nights of racing. With 10 American drivers hitting the track, the classic is bigger than the national title, which only allows Aussies to compete.
The classic is arguably Warrnambool's biggest international sporting event. It used to run a clear second behind the city's other famous horse-powered event, the three-day May Racing Carnival. But the American presence makes it a genuine international race with more overseas exposure.
The classic is the biggest race outside the United States, it rivals the Knoxville Nationals for competitor numbers. Those numbers have swelled in the past decade, pushing organisers to extend the event into a three-night show.
South-west residents not familiar with speedway or fans of the sport have come to understand the classic's place on our calendar. They know it drives tourism, hospitality, goodwill and boosts the area's profile. The region needs the classic and speedway needs the Warrnambool classic as many out-of-towners refer to it.
But is the classic about to become a victim of its success? This weekend fans who want to be trackside won't be with the venue at capacity and accommodation in the region booked out.
It's hard to justify expensive renovations to a circuit for one weekend of the year. The city's racing club had the same dilemma for its carnival and with support from the sport's governing body and state and federal governments it funded grandstand and corporate facilities. Is it time Premier Speedway makes as much noise as 20 cars roaring into the classic's first corner for financial assistance?
The club might have to explore a four-night classic soon too if entries grow even further. But the club can't solve the accommodation situation.
As one well-travelled fan told us this week, Warrnambool has a reputation problem - it is considered an anti-camping city. Fans will ignore local laws that prevent camping in the car park at the track putting pressure on the city council, which had previously argued hotels, motels and caravan park owners who paid rates should not be disadvantaged.
But times have changed. Caravan and campervan ownership is at an unprecedented high. Combined with a lack of beds especially after three motels closed in 2022, should the city become more camping friendly? The fans make a happy crowd, the classic is a happy event, the last thing the region needs is people who race to support us leaving with a bad taste in their mouth because they had no where to stay. The classic is no flash in the pan. It is here to stay and so too the accommodation issue which needs urgent solutions.
It's been a big week of celebrations for community champions. Local councils named their achievers of the year. In Warrnambool artist Gareth Colliton received the city's highest individual honour while Koroit-based education expert Alistair McCosh was named Moyne Shire's citizen of the year. Corangamite honoured long-time volunteer Brendan Williams.
Moyne Shire broke with tradition and held a reflection at the site of a monument that acknowledges Indigenous massacres as the push to keep the date but change what we do on January 26 gathers momentum.
There were a number of south-west residents to receive national Australia Day honours, including Indigenous singer songwriter Archie Roach, Warrnambool lawyer Don Aitken and Camperdown farmer and historian James Wilson.
Australia Day also included citizenship ceremonies with people like Punam Basyal thrilled to become Aussies.
It was great to see teenager Fionn Ginley back in the pool having success after a battle with cancer.
It was a horror week on our roads with two deaths, including one of Panmure's finest Reg Dumesny. Mr Dumesny was driving a classic car home from a show when the vehicle rolled near Timboon. The second fatal accident happened near Hamilton. They came after a truck carrying cattle rolled, resulting in beasts worth about $90,000 euthanised.
Warrnambool's time-honoured Wunta Fiesta won't happen for a third consecutive year with a lack of volunteers forcing the February event to be cancelled.
Congratulations to Nestles for winning the region's $15,000 T20 Cup and Brierly-Christ Church's under 17 side for claiming the association's shortest format trophy.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.