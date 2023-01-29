The Standard
Controversial Mt Fyans Wind Farm to be debated at Moyne Shire Council meeting

By Ben Silvester
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
The Mt Fyans Wind Farm is likely to provoke heated community discussion at the Moyne Shire Council meeting on Tuesday, January 31.

Sparks are likely to fly at Moyne Shire's first council meeting for 2023 with a controversial wind farm proposal on the agenda.

